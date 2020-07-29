Fort Edward man faces life in prison for attempting to traffick in sex with a minor

ALBANY — A Fort Edward man is facing federal sex trafficking charges after attempting to pay a woman to have sex with her 11-year-old daughter, according to the U.S. District Attorney's Office in Albany.

Timothy J. Bush, 49, is accused of offering to pay a woman $100 to have sex with her 11-year-old daughter. The woman, however, was an undercover FBI agent.

Bush appeared in an Albany federal court Tuesday and was sent to jail, pending further court proceedings.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years, and at least 5 years of supervised release. He will also be subject to a $250,000 fine and will have to register as a sex offender.

The case was investigated by the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force.