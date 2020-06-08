Fort Edward man faces felony drug charge

MOREAU — State Police arrested a Fort Edward man on a drug charge on Sunday following a traffic stop.
Nolen J. Millington, 26, was stopped in Moreau on Reynolds Road at about 9 a.m., according to the State Police public information website.
He allegedly had a quantity of cocaine.
Millington was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.