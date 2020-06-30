You are the owner of this article.
Fort Edward man faces drug, contempt charges
MOREAU — Police arrested a Fort Edward man on Saturday for allegedly violating an order of protection and possessing cocaine.

Troopers responded to a Moreau residence at about 4 p.m., where they say 36-year-old Andrew S. Bowe, was involved in a dispute with the resident. The person had a stay away order of protection against Bowe.

While being searched after Bowe was arrested, police found a quantity of cocaine.

Bowe was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanors of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal contempt.

