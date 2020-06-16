Fort Edward man charged with third DWI in last 10 years

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOREAU — A Fort Edward man was arrested Monday for having a third driving while intoxicated arrest within the last 10 years.

Justin W. Rodgers-Davis, 36, was stopped on Route 32 just before 4:30 p.m., according to the State Police public information website.

Rodgers-Davis was charged with DWI and operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08. The charges were upgraded to felonies because he has two previous convictions within the last 10 years, according to the website. He was also charged with an additional felony of first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Rodgers-Davis, whose name also has been spelled Rogers-Davis, served 7 ½ years in prison on a charge for third-degree rape, according to the inmate database. He was released in 2016.

Rodgers-Davis, formerly of Hebron, gave alcohol to 16-year-old girls and allegedly had sex with one of them in his home.

At the time of that arrest, he had been on parole after 8 months in the Washington County Correctional Facility in 2007 on a third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance charge.