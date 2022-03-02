Fort Edward man charged with predatory sexual assault against child

FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a child, police said.

Adam Story, 41, has been charged with the felonies of predatory sexual assault against a child and first-degree rape and a misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of a child, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

An arrest was made after an investigation led the Sheriff's Office to believe that Story had sexual contact with a child between 2020 and 2022, police said.

Story was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court and held with no bail pending arraignment in Washington County Court.

Washington County CPS assisted in the investigation, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and the Sheriff's Office has asked that anyone with information pertaining to Story to contact the Investigations Unit of the Washington County Sheriff's Office.