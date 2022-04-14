Fort Edward man charged with grand larceny

FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward man was arrested on Thursday on a grand larceny charge for crimes allegedly committed from January 2020 to March 2021, according to Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy.

Theodus M. West, 46, was charged with a felony count of third-degree grand larceny following a joint investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the county's Department of Social Services and the New York State Office of the Medicaid Inspector General.

Police said that the investigation determined that West had failed to properly use transportation services funded by the county's Department of Social Services.

The improper use resulted in theft greater than $3,000, according to police.

West was arraigned and released pending a future court date in Fort Edward Town Court.