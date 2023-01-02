 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fort Edward man arrested on multiple charges related to domestic dispute

FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward man was arrested on multiple charges related to a domestic dispute he had on Christmas Day with a woman he was acquainted with, police said. 

According to a Washington County Sheriff's Office news release on Sunday, following an investigation on Dec. 25 it was determined Theodus M. West, 47, had "entered the residence of a female he is acquainted with and during the course of a domestic dispute, physically struck the female and caused physical injury while she was holding a child in her arms."

West then fled the residence on foot was located and taken into custody, police said. 

West was charged with felony first-degree burglary, felony aggravated criminal contempt, felony aggravated family offense, misdemeanor third-degree assault, misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt, and three misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child. 

