FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking into a residence and stealing property.
According to police, Kenneth J. Crowley, 65, was arrested for an incident which occurred on April 7. Police said an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office determined that Crowley unlawfully entered a dwelling in the village of Fort Edward, and stole property from the residence. He was charged with second-degree burglary and grand larceny.
Crowley was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance to appear in the Village of Fort Edward Court at a later date.