 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fort Edward man admits to vandalism spree

  • 0

MOREAU — A Fort Edward man has admitted to going on a vandalism spree last July that damaged several businesses along Main Street and Saratoga Avenue.

John P. Sgorrano Jr., 28, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Thursday to felony third-degree criminal mischief.

Sgorrano damaged six separate storefronts on July 19 including damaging landscaping at Debut Salon and throwing a planter through the window of Annie’s Nails. He also threw a brick through the window of Carriage Traders and took four tires off a Toyota 4 Runner at its service center.

At Toadflax Nursery, Sgorrano was accused of picking up a large stone that is on the nursery’s display patio and throwing it through the window, taking out four glass panels.

Other businesses affected were Coopers Nails and Kippers Clippers.

No merchandise was taken.

Police had a suspect in mind and reviewed video footage, which led to Sgorrano’s arrest on Sept. 3.

People are also reading…

Authorities did not provide a motive for the crime.

Sgorrano will be sentenced on July 28.

John P. Sgorrano Jr.

Sgorrano 

 Provided photo
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Populism, desire for change mark Colombia’s presidential vote

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News