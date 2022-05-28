Fort Edward man admits to vandalism spree

MOREAU — A Fort Edward man has admitted to going on a vandalism spree last July that damaged several businesses along Main Street and Saratoga Avenue.

John P. Sgorrano Jr., 28, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Thursday to felony third-degree criminal mischief.

Sgorrano damaged six separate storefronts on July 19 including damaging landscaping at Debut Salon and throwing a planter through the window of Annie’s Nails. He also threw a brick through the window of Carriage Traders and took four tires off a Toyota 4 Runner at its service center.

At Toadflax Nursery, Sgorrano was accused of picking up a large stone that is on the nursery’s display patio and throwing it through the window, taking out four glass panels.

Other businesses affected were Coopers Nails and Kippers Clippers.

No merchandise was taken.

Police had a suspect in mind and reviewed video footage, which led to Sgorrano’s arrest on Sept. 3.

Authorities did not provide a motive for the crime.

Sgorrano will be sentenced on July 28.

