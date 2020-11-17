Fort Edward man admits to repeated sexual contact with minor

FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward man is facing nearly two decades in prison after admitting to having sexual contact with a minor.

Jason Collins, 46, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Nov. 6 to first-degree criminal sex act. Collins was arrested on Aug. 20 after an investigation by the Fort Edward Police Department into allegations that he had sexual contact with a child under 11 on several occasions. The incidents took place several years ago.

Collins had been charged with criminal sex act and disseminating indecent material to a minor. He pleaded guilty to the criminal sex act charge.

He is expected to receive a sentence of 18 years in state prison and 18 years post-release supervision when sentenced on Dec. 4.

State Police, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office and staff from the Warren-Washington Child Advocacy Resource and Education Center assisted in the investigation.