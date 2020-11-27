Fort Edward man admits to possessing crack cocaine

QUEENSBURY — A Fort Edward man has admitted to possessing drugs during a February traffic stop.

Nicholas T. Sprague, 34, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Wednesday to felony fifth-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Sprague was arrested on Feb. 2 on Main Street in Hudson Falls. State police pulled him over for a traffic violation. After stopping, he got out of the vehicle and ran.

Sprague left behind his jacket, which contained crack cocaine. Troopers caught up with him a short time later.

He was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance as well as misdemeanor charges of obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and criminal impersonation.

He pleaded guilty to the single felony drug charge in satisfaction of the charges.

Sprague will be sentenced at a later date.