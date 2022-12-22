 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fort Edward man admits to possessing child pornography

  • 0

FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward man has admitted to possessing child pornography.

Todd Cleavland Jr., 33, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Thursday to a felony count of promoting a sexual performance by a child.

Cleavland was arrested on Nov. 23, 2021, following an investigation stemming from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Police said that on May 16, 2021 Cleavland possessed and shared images consistent with child sexual exploitation via the internet.

Cleavland is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 16.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Greenland’s glaciers are likely melting faster than even the most dire predictions indicated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News