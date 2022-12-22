Fort Edward man admits to possessing child pornography

FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward man has admitted to possessing child pornography.

Todd Cleavland Jr., 33, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Thursday to a felony count of promoting a sexual performance by a child.

Cleavland was arrested on Nov. 23, 2021, following an investigation stemming from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Police said that on May 16, 2021 Cleavland possessed and shared images consistent with child sexual exploitation via the internet.

Cleavland is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 16.