Fort Edward man admits to keeping over $68,000 deposited into account in payroll mistake

FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward man has been sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison after admitting to keeping over $68,000 that was mistakenly deposited into his account because of a payroll error.

Nicholas Allen, 33, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Feb. 26 to felony fourth-degree grand larceny.

The incident happened over the summer.

Allen worked briefly for the Champlain Stone quarry in Fort Ann. His pay was set at $15 per hour. However, a glitch with the company’s third-party payroll vendor had accidentally calculated his pay rate at $15,000 per hour.

This resulted in $68,069 being deposited into his bank account, court documents showed.

James Valachovic, controller for the company, had made repeated attempts to contact Allen to inform him of the mistake and told him he had to return the money. His bank account was frozen on Aug. 18.

When Valachovic finally reached Allen, he said that “he spent it all and made stupid decisions,” court documents showed.

Allen was arrested on Nov. 6.

Allen is being represented by the Washington County Public Defender’s Office, which has filed a notice of appeal.