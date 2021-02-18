Fort Edward man admits to driving drunk for the third time in 10 years

BALLSTON SPA — A Fort Edward man admitted on Wednesday to driving drunk for the third time in 10 years.

Justin W. Rodgers-Davis, 37, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court to felony DWI.

Rodgers-Davis was stopped by state police on Route 32 in Moreau on June 15 just before 4:30 p.m. He was charged with DWI and operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%.

The charges were upgraded to felonies, because he has two DWI convictions within the last 10 years. He was also charged with an additional felony of first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Rodgers-Davis pleaded guilty to one felony DWI count to satisfy the charges.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 19 at 9:30 a.m.

