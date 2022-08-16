 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fort Edward man admits to burglary

Dominick M. Lashway

Lashway

 Provided photo

HARTFORD — The second person involved in a Christmas Eve burglary in Hartford has admitted to the crime.

Dominick Lashway, of Fort Edward pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Friday to felony second-degree burglary. Lashway was arrested after police said he was one of two people who broke into a residence on Route 196 on Dec. 24 of last year.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a male victim inside the home was assaulted and the couple stole money and credit cards.

Lashway was on parole at the time of the crime.

He is expected to receive 7 years in prison when sentenced on Sept. 16.

His co-defendant, Glens Falls resident Cassidy S. Leroux, pleaded guilty on Aug. 5 to burglary. She is also expected to get a 7-year prison term when sentenced on Sept. 23.

