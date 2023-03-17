FORT EDWARD — A couple was arrested on Thursday and accused of failing to pay subcontractors they hired to do work for their business.
On Oct. 19, 2022, at 7 p.m., New York State Police received a complaint that a General Contractor stole money meant to pay subcontractors. According to police, an investigation determined the victim hired “Property Pro Builders LLC” to act as the general contractor and oversee the building of a home in Fort Ann.
The company is owned and operated by Mark A. Hafner II, 37, of Fort Edward and Megan A. Hafner, 37, of Fort Edward.
Police said the Hafners withdrew funds from a construction loan meant to pay subcontractors for completed work, but failed to fully reimburse them, which resulted in the couple keeping over $45,000.
They were arrested on Thursday and both charged with felony third-degree grand larceny.
The couple surrendered themselves to state police in Granville and were issued appearance tickets for Fort Ann Town Court.
