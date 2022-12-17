Fort Ann woman gets probation for impaired driving

QUEENSBURY — A Fort Ann woman has been placed on probation for driving under the influence of drugs with two children in her vehicle.
Katelyn M. Cutter, 36, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Wednesday to aggravated DWI.
Cutter was arrested on July 7 after state police responded to Round Pound Road in Queensbury just after 4 p.m. for a report of a one-car crash. Police determined that Cutter was impaired and she failed roadside sobriety tests. A breath test found no alcohol in her system. However, Cutter told police that she had been taking prescribed medications and “dabs,” which is concentrated butane hash oil.
Cutter was placed on interim probation and must stay out of trouble.