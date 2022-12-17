Fort Ann woman gets probation for impaired driving

QUEENSBURY — A Fort Ann woman has been placed on probation for driving under the influence of drugs with two children in her vehicle.

Cutter was arrested on July 7 after state police responded to Round Pound Road in Queensbury just after 4 p.m. for a report of a one-car crash. Police determined that Cutter was impaired and she failed roadside sobriety tests. A breath test found no alcohol in her system. However, Cutter told police that she had been taking prescribed medications and “dabs,” which is concentrated butane hash oil.