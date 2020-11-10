Fort Ann woman admits in federal court to distributing cocaine

ALBANY — A Fort Ann woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to helping to distribute cocaine.

April Allen, 30, admitted in U.S. District Court in Albany that in 2019, between July and November, she and another person conspired to distribute the drug, according to a news release.

Allen was arrested on Nov. 21, 2019, when state police stopped a 2015 Honda Civic she was in on the Northway in Albany County. A K-9 officer smelled drugs present in the car and alerted the trooper. A search of the car found a brick of cocaine that weighed almost 900 grams, court records show.

The announcement was made by Acting U.S. Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Ray Donovan, special agent in charge, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, New York Division.

This case was investigated by the DEA, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashlyn Miranda.

