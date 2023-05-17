FORT ANN — A Fort Ann upholstery business owner is scheduled to be sentenced to prison on Friday for taking money for a job and failing to complete the work.

Joseph M. Fusco, 64, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on April 14 to a felony count of fourth-degree grand larceny.

Fusco was arrested after state police received a complaint on July 1 that he took over $1,000 from a customer for an upholstery job. He did not complete the work and failed to return the client’s money.

Fusco is likely to receive 1 to ½ to 3 years in state prison and an order to pay restitution at sentencing, according to a news release from the Washington County District’s Office.

Fusco’s family has run The Crooked Stitcher in Fort Ann, which does upholstery work for boats.

The business has had multiple issues dating back to 2001 with customers complaining that they accept money and don’t follow through on jobs. This leaves boats without seating or cushions.

Fusco and his wife, Jennie Fusco, have said they have had some “bad luck” that has affected their ability to finish jobs.

The couple was acquitted in 2001 in Glens Falls City Court but convicted in 2008 in Washington County Court and sentenced to probation. They were convicted again in 2010 and sentenced to state prison, according to prior media reports.

Jennie Fusco said she went to prison because she failed to pay the entire $26,000 in restitution in that case.