Fort Ann sex offender expected to get jail time for not registering social media account

FORT ANN – A registered sex offender from Fort Ann is expected to receive 90 days in jail for failing to register a social media account.

Michael J. Kio, 45, admitted in Washington County Court recently that he failed to disclose an online account. He pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Kio also is set to receive 5 years of probation when sentenced on Sept. 29.

Kio is a Level 2 sex offender who was convicted in 2003 of third-degree rape for having sex with a victim younger than 17 years old.