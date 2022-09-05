 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fort Ann sex offender expected to get jail time for not registering social media account

  • 0

FORT ANN – A registered sex offender from Fort Ann is expected to receive 90 days in jail for failing to register a social media account.

Michael J. Kio, 45, admitted in Washington County Court recently that he failed to disclose an online account. He pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Kio also is set to receive 5 years of probation when sentenced on Sept. 29.

Kio is a Level 2 sex offender who was convicted in 2003 of third-degree rape for having sex with a victim younger than 17 years old.

Michael J. Kio

Kio
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate change may make air turbulence worse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News