Fort Ann sex offender expected to get 1 to 3 years in prison for not registering

FORT ANN — A Fort Ann man is expected to receive a sentence of 1 to 3 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender.

Adam D. Kemp, 31, pleaded guilty to the crime in Washington County Court on Friday.

Kemp was arrested after a joint investigation by the Washington County Probation Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Kemp was sentenced in April 2014 to 10 years of probation after pleading guilty to a felony count of possession of a sexual performance by a child.

He was arrested in December 2013 by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office after police uncovered evidence that he had downloaded illegal pornography over the internet.

Kemp will be formally sentenced on Tuesday on the failure to register charge. He faces a concurrent 1- to 3-year prison sentence for violating his probation.

