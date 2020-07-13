Fort Ann man sentenced for trafficking meth

FORT ANN — A Fort Ann man has been sentenced to more than 7 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal drug-trafficking charges.

Nestor Cordero-Hernandez, 43, was accused of possessing 500 grams of cocaine and 50 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York.

Cordero-Hernandez was part of a larger trafficking network that distributed more than 600 grams of methamphetamine and 450 grams of cocaine in Fort Ann and elsewhere between September 2018 and November 2019, according to prosecutors.

As part of his 87-month sentence, Cordero-Hernandez will be subject to a three-year term of supervised release following his prison term and must forfeit $42,450 in proceeds from his drug trafficking activity.

He also faces deportation proceedings to Mexico.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.