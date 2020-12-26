Fort Ann man gets over 4 years in prison on crack cocaine possession charge

QUEENSBURY — A Fort Ann man was sentenced on Dec. 21 to 4 ½ years in prison on a drug charge.

Chad D. Cody, 38, had pleaded guilty in Warren County Court to felony criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested on July 20 in the parking lot of a shopping center in Queensbury. Police said he met a man to sell cocaine and also had hallucinogenic mushrooms and marijuana.

Cody has a felony conviction for a 2009 crack cocaine sale in Glens Falls.

He was originally placed on interim probation on the condition that he would be sentenced to 5 years of probation if he stayed out of trouble. However, he was not successful and the prison sentence was imposed.

