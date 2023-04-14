FORT ANN — A man was arrested on Thursday after turning himself into state police in connection with a forcible touching incident investigation.
On Wednesday at 9:14 p.m., New York State Police said they received a complaint that a victim was inappropriately touched while in the Town of Fort Ann. Police said the investigation determined that Jarod M. Maynard, 33, of Fort Ann, reportedly touched the victim inappropriately without the victim’s permission or consent.
Maynard surrendered himself to state police in Granville for processing. He was charged with forcible touching, issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Fort Ann Town Court on April 19 and released.
State police did not provide additional information.
