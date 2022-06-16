Fort Ann man arrested on grand larceny charge

FORT EDWARD — A Fort Ann man was arrested and charged with stealing more than $4,000 worth of items from a local business in Fort Edward.

Jefferey T. Jones, 21, of Country Lane, was charged with a felony charge of third-degree grand larceny and a misdemeanor charge of third-degree criminal trespass.

Police said that on June 2, the business, which is located on Broadway in Fort Edward, reported the larceny of new aluminum construction pieces and at least 15 small electric motors.

The business captured the theft on camera, and police said that an investigation assisted by tips from the public was initiated.

Police said that the suspect was quickly identified as Jones, who turned himself in to law enforcement in Fort Edward.

Jones was arrested, processed and released, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The case was handled by Deputy A. Messina.