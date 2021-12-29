Fort Ann man arrested for violating order of protection

FORT ANN — A Fort Ann man was arrested for violating an order of protection on Monday morning, according to police.

Patrick T. Maul, 54, is charged with first-degree criminal contempt, physical contact and aggravated family offense, both felony charges.

Police said that at approximately 9:39 a.m. Monday, state police responded to a residence in Fort Ann for the violation. Maul is accused of striking the victim in the elbow with a door during the dispute.

His actions were determined to be in violation of an active order of protection and Maul was taken into custody at the scene, according to police.

He was arraigned in Fort Ann Town Court and was held in Washington County Jail without bail. He is due back in court on Jan. 5.

