FORT ANN — A Fort Ann man wanted in Vermont for a sex incident involving a child was arrested Tuesday morning by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Robert E. Lynch, also known as Robert E. Lincoln, 54, of state Route 22, was taken into custody as a fugitive from justice and processed and arraigned in Washington County Court, police said.
The Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division of Addison County issued a warrant for his arrest.
Lynch was wanted by the Addison County Sheriff's Office in connection with lewd-lascivious conduct with a child and aggravated sexual assault with a victim younger than the age of 13.
Lynch was sent to Washington County Jail with no bail and is awaiting extradition to Vermont.
The arrest was made by sheriff's deputies Jennifer Noble, James Trottier and Randy Diamond.
