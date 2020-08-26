 Skip to main content
Fort Ann man accused of stealing vehicle
Fort Ann man accused of stealing vehicle

Dalton D. Chadwick

Chadwick

 Courtesy photo

QUEENSBURY — A Fort Ann man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a report last month of a vehicle taken from a residence on Needhamville Lane in the town of Fort Ann.

After an investigation, police said they determined that 18-year-old Dalton Chadwick possessed the stolen vehicle near the Cumberland Farms on Main Street in Queensbury.

Chadwick was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in Queensbury Town Court at a later date.

