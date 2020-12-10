 Skip to main content
Fort Ann man accused of providing false urine test to probation officers

Kyle R. Mattison

FORT EDWARD — Police arrested a Fort Ann man on Wednesday after investigators said he provided a false urine test to the Washington County Probation Department.

Kyle R. Mattison, 32, of 1582 Mattison Road, was charged with felony tampering with physical evidence following an investigation by probation officers and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office that he knowingly provided the false sample, according to a news release.

Mattison was released, pending a future court date.

Mattison is on probation. He was arrested in 2017 because, police said, he fled from officers on two occasions, a pursuit in which he is accused of driving 108 mph on Route 149. The outcome of that case could not immediately be determined.

