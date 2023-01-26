Fort Ann man accused of not completing upholstery work

FORT ANN — A Fort Ann upholstery business owner with multiple felony convictions has been arrested again for allegedly failing to complete work.

State police said they received a complaint on July 1 that Joseph M. Fusco, 59, took over $1,000 from a customer for an upholstery job. Fusco did not complete the work and failed to return the victim’s money.

Fusco was taken into custody on Tuesday by the Washington County Probation Department and transported to the state police station in Greenwich for processing. He was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny and sent to Washington County Jail to await arraignment.

Fusco’s family has run The Crooked Stitcher in Fort Ann, which does upholstery work for boats.

The business has had multiple issues dating back to 2001 with customers complaining that they accept money and don’t follow through on jobs. This leaves boats without seating or cushions.

Fusco and his wife, Jennie Fusco, have faced charges on at least three occasions in Warren and Washington counties and once in Columbia County, according to Post-Star archives.

The family has said they have had some “bad luck” that has affected their ability to finish jobs.

The couple were acquitted in 2001 in Glens Falls City Court but convicted in 2008 in Washington County Court and sentenced to probation. They were convicted again in 2010 and sentenced to state prison, according to prior media reports.

Jennie Fusco said she went to prison because she failed to pay the entire $26,000 in restitution in that case.