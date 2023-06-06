FORT ANN — A Fort Ann upholstery business owner was sentenced to 1 ½ to 3 years in prison on May 19 for taking money for a job and failing to complete the work.

Joseph M. Fusco had pleaded previously guilty in Washington County Court on April 14 to a felony count of fourth-degree grand larceny, according to a news release.

Fusco was arrested after state police received a complaint on July 1 that he took over $1,000 from a customer for an upholstery job. He did not complete the work and failed to return the client’s money.

Fusco’s family has run The Crooked Stitcher in Fort Ann, which does upholstery work for boats.

The business has had multiple issues dating back to 2001 with customers complaining that they accept money and don’t follow through on jobs. This leaves boats without seating or cushions.

Fusco also must pay restitution.