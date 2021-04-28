Former Washington Correctional Facility employee accused of sending explicit pictures to inmates

FORT ANN — A former employee at the Washington Correctional Facility has been arrested after police said she sent sexually explicit photos and had prohibited conversations with inmates.

Patricia E. Gaulin, 30, was charged with misdemeanor official misconduct. She turned herself in to state police at the Greenwich station on Tuesday.

She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Fort Ann Town Court on May 5.

Gaulin was employed as a cook. She was hired on Dec. 20, 2018. and was earning a salary of $42,455. She was placed on administrative leave on June 18 and resigned on June 24, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Washington Correctional Facility is a state-run medium-security prison in Fort Ann.

