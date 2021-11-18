Former Shushan letter carrier admits to stealing cash, gift cards from packages

ALBANY — A former Washington County letter carrier admitted on Wednesday to stealing cash, gift cards and other valuable items from mailed packages.

Colleen McAvoy, 54, of Shushan, pleaded guilty to mail theft in U.S. District Court in Albany. McAvoy worked part time for the U.S. Postal Service from August 2018 to October 2020 and was based at the Cambridge Post Office. She admitted that she opened mailed packages in order to steal cash, gift cards and lottery tickets that totaled about $4,889, according to a news release.

McAvoy faces up to 5 years in prison when sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Lawrence E. Kahn on March 16.

This case was investigated by the USPS, Office of the Inspector General, with assistance from the Cambridge Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Barnett.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.