WILTON — A former Saratoga Springs woman has admitted to possessing drugs.

Dana M. Goosens, 32, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Thursday to a felony count of third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to a news release.

Goosens, who now lives in Clifton Park, was one of four people arrested on Dec. 29 after a lengthy investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit into drug trafficking within Saratoga County.

Police executed a search warrant at 260 Maple Ave. in Saratoga Springs, where Goosens lived at the time, and seized scales, packaging material, quantities of fentanyl, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and Xanax, police said.

Goosens is scheduled to be sentenced on July 6.

Another suspect in that case, 42-year-old Tabatha Heitzmann, of Wilton, was sentenced on Monday to two years in prison.