Former Saratoga County sheriff's deputy faces new child sex charge

WATERFORD — A former Saratoga County sheriff’s deputy who was arrested in January for allegedly sexually assaulting children is facing a new charge.

Steven E. Willetts, 40, of 30 Second Ave. in Waterford, is accused of having oral sexual contact with a girl who was younger than 11 years old. The victim was known to Willetts and is reported to have occurred in the summer of 1997 in the town of Waterford, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Willetts was charged with felony first-degree sodomy. He was arraigned before Judge David Fusco in Waterford Town Court and released on bond.

Willetts was arrested in January on felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual act and second-degree course of sexual conduct. Police said that he had "deviate sexual intercourse" with two children, one younger than 11 and the other younger than 13. Authorities said previously they believe there were multiple incidents with the older girl over a period of at least three months.

These victims were also known to Willetts.

Police said that these alleged incidents did not occur while he was working for the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. He had been with the department for 12 years but is no longer working there.