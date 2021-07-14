Former Saratoga County sheriff's deputy admits to child sexual abuse

BALLSTON SPA — A former Saratoga County sheriff’s deputy is expected to receive a sentence of 16 years in prison after admitting to sexually abusing a child.

Steven E. Willetts, 41, of Waterford, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Wednesday to felony first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.

Willetts admitted in court that he engaged in multiple acts of sexual conduct with a child younger than 13 years old over a period of more than two years, according to a news release from the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office.

His plea also covered multiple crimes committed from March 2009 to January 2020.

Willetts was suspended from his position at the time of his arrest and resigned shortly thereafter. He had worked for the department for 12 years.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 16.

