Former Saratoga County man admits to causing mother's death from neglect

BALLSTON SPA — A former Saratoga County man pleaded guilty on Monday in connection with his mother’s death from neglect last year, as his trial was about to start.

Richard Carr III, 28, was indicted in November on felony charges of second-degree manslaughter and endangering the welfare of an elderly, physically disabled or incompetent person for the Jan. 29, 2019, death of 64-year-old Galway resident Muriel Carr.

Carr is accused of failing to properly care for medical issues his mother had, which caused her death. The woman was brought to Saratoga Hospital suffering from “open wounds that were infected, sepsis, hypothermia, bed sores and several other ailments.”

She had worked as a cashier at Walmart and had three adult children.

Carr lived in Galway at the time before moving to South Carolina.

Carr pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court to the count of endangering the welfare of an elderly, physically disabled or incompetent person.

He will be sentenced on Dec. 14 at 11 a.m.