Former massage therapist accused of sexual abuse at Queensbury spa

QUEENSBURY — A Hartford man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he inappropriately touched clients while working as a massage therapist at a Queensbury spa.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a report in early February of a sexual abuse stemming from a body massage with a therapist at the Body Relief Spa, according to a news release.

Police and management at the spa investigated the incident. Multiple victims came forward to report similar abuse while in session with this therapist, who police identified as 34-year-old Paul A. White.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

White was charged with felony first-degree sexual abuse and misdemeanor forcible touching for multiple incidents that police say occurred from November 2020 through February.

White had been employed by the spa, located at 980 state Route 9, for the last two years and was terminated after the first report in February, police said.

White was arraigned at Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and sent to the Warren County Jail. Bail was set at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.

White posted bond and was released. He is due in Queensbury Town Court at a later date.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit handled the case and asks that anyone who had similar incidents contact Investigator Jeff Grenier at 518-743-2575.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.