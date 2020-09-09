Former Lake George Watershed Coalition director sentenced to 8 to 24 years in prison

QUEENSBURY — The former director of the Lake George Watershed Coalition was sentenced in Warren County Court on Wednesday to 8 to 24 years in prison.

David Decker, 70, was convicted in March of grand larceny, scheme to defraud and four charges of offering a false instrument for filing after a four-week trial.

Decker had been arrested in 2017 after police said he stole $250,000 in state and grant funding between 2012 and 2016. During the trial, prosecutors said that Decker had diverted funds from these grants into shell companies that he created, which did provide any services or materials. The coalition was made up of lake preservation groups and municipalities and was dedicated to improving water quality and the overall watershed.

Decker was also accused of not claiming the money on his taxes, as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars from a youth basketball league he ran.

Prosecutors dropped several of the charges before the trial to streamline the case. He was convicted on six of the eight charges but acquitted of the weightiest one, scheme to defraud the government, which could have carried a sentence of 25 years in prison.

Decker’s attorney, Karl Sleight, had asked for an unconditional discharge, to which Judge John Hall replied: “You’re kidding.”