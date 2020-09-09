Former Lake George Watershed Coalition director sentenced to 8 to 24 years in prison

QUEENSBURY — The former director of the Lake George Watershed Coalition was sentenced in Warren County Court on Wednesday to 8 to 24 years in prison.
David Decker, 70, was convicted in March of grand larceny, scheme to defraud and four charges of offering a false instrument for filing after a four-week trial.
Decker had been arrested in 2017 after police said he stole $250,000 in state and grant funding between 2012 and 2016. During the trial, prosecutors said that Decker had diverted funds from these grants into shell companies that he created, which did provide any services or materials. The coalition was made up of lake preservation groups and municipalities and was dedicated to improving water quality and the overall watershed.
Decker was also accused of not claiming the money on his taxes, as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars from a youth basketball league he ran.
Prosecutors dropped several of the charges before the trial to streamline the case. He was convicted on six of the eight charges but acquitted of the weightiest one, scheme to defraud the government, which could have carried a sentence of 25 years in prison.
Decker’s attorney, Karl Sleight, had asked for an unconditional discharge, to which Judge John Hall replied: “You’re kidding.”
Sleight said Decker is a two-time cancer survivor, has heart issues and no criminal record.
Hall called Decker unremorseful and said he was surprised by the depravity of his scheme.
Decker was scheduled to be sentenced in June, but it was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sleight has appealed the ruling on several grounds. He believes that the prosecutors failed to prove criminal intent by Decker. He also alleged that they changed their theory of their case. After more than three years of arguing that Decker allegedly falsified tax returns to avoid paying taxes, they abandoned that theory in the middle of the case and argued that any mistake or omission on tax returns is a crime.
Decker is free pending the outcome of the appeal. Sleight said it may be a year before the appellate court hears the case.
Check back at poststar.com for more on this story.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.