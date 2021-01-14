 Skip to main content
Former Galway man gets probation in death of mother due to neglect
BALLSTON SPA — A former Saratoga County man was sentenced to time served and 5 years of probation on Thursday in connection with his mother’s death from neglect in January 2019.

Richard Carr III, formerly of Galway, was indicted in November 2019 on felony charges of second-degree manslaughter and endangering the welfare of an elderly, physically disabled or incompetent person for the Jan. 29, 2019, death of 64-year-old Galway resident Muriel Carr.

Carr is accused of failing to properly care for medical issues his mother had, which caused her death. The woman was brought to Saratoga Hospital suffering from “open wounds that were infected, sepsis, hypothermia, bed sores and several other ailments,” records show.

Carr pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court to the charges on Oct. 19 of last year just as his trial was about to start.

He moved to South Carolina after his mother’s death.

Richard Carr

Carr
