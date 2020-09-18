Former facilities director at Empire State College accused of spending funds on personal items

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The former director of facilities for SUNY Empire State College was arrested on Friday for allegedly spending $31,000 in taxpayer funds on personal purchases including pool supplies, grilling accessories, motor vehicle parts and power tools.

Erik K. “Rick” Reimann, 51, was arrested on 44 counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, 40 counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and third-degree grand larceny — all felonies.

An investigation by the New York State Inspector General found that Reimann, the director of facilities at Empire State College from 2010 to 2019, allegedly used a taxpayer-funded SUNY Empire State College credit card to fraudulently charge $31,685 for unauthorized and personal items between January 2016 and August 2019, according to a news release.

Authorities said to conceal the illegal purchases, Reimann forged or altered receipts and statements to make it appear as if they were for legitimate projects at the college.