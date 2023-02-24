CORINTH — A former Corinth woman has admitted to possessing and selling crack cocaine.
Erica B. Shippee, 36, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Thursday to felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Shippee, who now lives in Greenfield, and two other residents of a house at 109 Comstock Road in Corinth were arrested on Dec. 6 after a lengthy investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit into drug trafficking within Saratoga County. Police seized scales, packaging materials and quantities of crack cocaine from the residence.
Shippee had been on parole at the time of the arrest.
Shippee is scheduled to be sentenced on April 13.