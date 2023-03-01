QUEENSBURY — The state of Florida is seeking the death penalty against the alleged murderer of a former Queensbury couple.

Vickie Williams, 50, of Savannah, Georgia, was arrested Jan. 2 by Savannah Police for reportedly stealing the vehicle of 83-year-old Darryl Getman and 80-year-old Sharon Getman. The couple had been found slain in their Florida home on New Year's Day.

Following an investigation, Williams was charged with two counts of capital felony first-degree murder, felony third-degree theft of statutory property, and felony third-degree grand theft auto.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case, the couple was found stabbed to death in the entrance of their home. Darryl's autopsy showed signs of defensive wounds, police said.

Documents from Lake County Court said the state filed for the death penalty on Feb. 23.

"Based on the facts known by the state at this time, the state intends to seek the death penalty in the event the defendant is found guilty of first-degree murder," the notice said.

The aggravating factors Florida intends to prove in order to seek the death penalty include Williams being previously convicted of another capital felony or of a felony involving the use or threat of violence to someone, the fact that the crime was committed for pecuniary gain and that the felony was especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel, and more, according to the notice.

Williams pleaded not guilty on Jan. 10 to the two capital felony counts and the count of grand theft auto. A plea negotiations conference is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. and Williams' sentencing is scheduled for March 20 at 1:30 p.m. according to court records.

Services will be held for the Getmans on March 13, at Alan J. Harden Funeral Home in Mount Dora, Florida. Calling hours will begin at 10 a.m. with a service to follow.

The Getmans lived on Twicwood Lane in Queensbury for about 15 years and at the time of their death had two adult children, Brittany and Anthony Getman.