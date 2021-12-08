Florida man pleads guilty to possessing weapon during Moreau traffic stop

MOREAU — A Florida man has admitted to possessing a handgun without a permit during a traffic stop in Moreau over the summer.

Jai’Anthony D. Holley, of Lake City, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Wednesday to a felony count of criminal possession of a firearm.

Holley was arrested on July 19 when stopped by police in the northbound lane of the Northway for a traffic infraction. Police discovered a loaded 9 mm pistol in the trunk of the vehicle. Holley did not have a permit for the weapon.

Holley is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 9.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

