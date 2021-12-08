 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Florida man pleads guilty to possessing weapon during Moreau traffic stop

MOREAU — A Florida man has admitted to possessing a handgun without a permit during a traffic stop in Moreau over the summer.

Jai’Anthony D. Holley, of Lake City, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Wednesday to a felony count of criminal possession of a firearm.

Holley was arrested on July 19 when stopped by police in the northbound lane of the Northway for a traffic infraction. Police discovered a loaded 9 mm pistol in the trunk of the vehicle. Holley did not have a permit for the weapon.

Holley is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 9.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Building a better bus system in America

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News