Florida man arrested after pursuit in Saratoga County

MALTA — A Florida man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly leading police on a pursuit from Saratoga Springs to Malta.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny from a vehicle at the Doubleday Fields on Malta Avenue in the town of Milton at 7:13 p.m. Upon arrival, patrols found that the vehicles had their windows smashed out and items had been stolen from them, according to a news release.

A description of the suspect vehicle was obtained, and a short time later, the New York State Park Police advised over radio dispatch that they were attempting to stop a vehicle matching that description heading south on Route 9 in Saratoga Springs.

The suspect failed to comply and led police on a pursuit that ended with him abandoning the car and fleeing into the woods in the area of Phaeton Lane in the town of Malta. Officers arrested the suspect when he came out of the woods on Route 9, police said.

The suspect was identified as Daquan R. Johnson, 27, of Fort Lauderdale. Johnson was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and fourth-degree grand larceny. He also was charged with misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and a violation of unlawful possession of marijuana.