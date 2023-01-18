 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Five Washington County residents accused of welfare fraud

Police have arrested five Washington County residents for allegedly receiving illegal welfare benefits.

Five Washington County residents are accused of receiving welfare benefits to which they were not entitled. Clockwise from top left are: Tiffany Ball, 37, of Fort Ann; Miriha Edwards, 29, of Fort Ann; Elizabeth Millington, 23, of Fort Edward; Melissa Smith, 46 of Whitehall; Anita Stewart, 30 of Cambridge.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests after a joint investigation with the Washington County Department of Social Services determined that the suspects had filed for and received benefits to which they were not entitled, according to a news release.

Arrested were:

  • Tiffany Ball, 37, of Fort Ann;
  • Miriha Edwards, 29, of Fort Ann;
  • Elizabeth Millington, 23, of Fort Edward;
  • Melissa Smith, 46 of Whitehall;
  • Anita Stewart, 30 of Cambridge.

Bell, Edwards, Millington and Smith were charged with felony third-degree grand larceny.

Stewart was charged with felony counts of third-degree welfare fraud and offering a false instrument for filing.

Ball, Edwards, Millington and Stewart were arraigned in Fort Edward Town Court and released on their own recognizance. Smith was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on her own recognizance.

All five are due back in Fort Edward Town Court at a later date.

