Five Saratoga County residents picked up in state drug bust

Five Saratoga County residents were arrested in a major drug trafficking bust announced on Wednesday by Attorney General Letitia James.

A total of 54 people were indicted for their roles in distributing heroin laced with fentanyl, powder and crack cocaine, and methamphetamine to Fulton, Montgomery, Saratoga, Albany, Rensselaer, Schenectady, and Warren counties. The drugs were sourced from New York City dealers, according to a news release.

The year-long investigation led to the seizure of approximately 2 kilograms of methamphetamine, 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, 14 grams of heroin, four handguns, and $25,000 in cash.

Local defendants included:

  • Everett Russell Bishop, 48, Wilton
  • Miguel John, 26, Saratoga Springs
  • Christopher Millington, 37, Gansevoort
  • Dalton Remines, 28, Galway
  • Clinton Waddell, 39, Middle Grove
