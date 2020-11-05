Five plead guilty of defrauding union by falsifying health expenses

The defendants each face up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of post-release supervision of up to three years. They will also be required to pay restitution.

The case was investigated by Acting U.S. Attorney Antoinette Bacon; Michael Mikulka, special agent in charge of the New York Region of the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General; and Carol Hamilton, Boston regional director of the Employee Benefits Security Administration.

“These defendants stole thousands of dollars from their union and, ultimately, from their fellow union members, who depend on the health care fund to pay their medical expenses. We will continue to pursue greedy people who steal from benefit programs and enrich themselves at the expense of others,” Bacon said in a news release.

“The Office of Inspector General will vigorously pursue those who defraud employee benefit plans of funds needed to pay legitimate claims,” Mikula said in a news release.

“Submitting fraudulent health expense claims to obtain reimbursements defrauds not only the health plan, it also breaks trust with other plan participants who depend on the plan for their health care expenses,” EBSA Boston Regional Director Carol Hamilton said in a news release.

