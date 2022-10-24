Five arrested in theft of guns from Calamity Jane's firearms store in Kingsbury

KINGSBURY — Five people have been arrested in connection with a Friday break-in in which guns were stolen at Calamity Jane’s Firearms and Fine Shoes store on Dix Avenue.

Martin R. Taft, 47, of Salem, and Jonathan E. Combs, 42, of Wells, Vermont, were charged with the felonies of third-degree grand larceny, first-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree burglary, according to authorities.

Taft and Combs were arrested Saturday, according to Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy.

Taft and Combs broke into the store in the early morning hours of Friday and stole several firearms, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

The two men are being held without bail pending arraignment in County Court.

Also arrested in connection with the case was Billie Jo Parker, 47, of Hudson Falls, who was charged with the felonies of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Sean C. Parmeter, 55, of Hudson Falls, was charged with the felonies of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Parker and Parmeter were both arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court in Fort Edward and released on their own recognizance.

Also charged was Penny R. Phillips, 47, of Salem, who was arrested on third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, first-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

Phillips was arrested by state police in Warren County. She was arraigned and taken to Warren County Jail.