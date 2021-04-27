Five arrested in burglary spree that took car, merchandise from Wilton storage units

WILTON — Five men in a burglary ring have been arrested for taking merchandise, including a car, from multiple storage units in the town of Wilton, police said.

The men are accused of using a U-Haul van to remove items from multiple storage units throughout the town.

A car was also stolen from inside one of the units and driven from the scene, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

The first suspect in the ring was arrested in October and the fifth one was arrested earlier this month. Police did not publicize the arrests at the time.

Arrested during the course of the investigation were:

Patrick Disbrow, 38, of 160 Broad St. in Schuylerville, arrested on Oct. 27;

Tony Prichard, 32, of Third Street in Hudson Falls, arrested on Nov 14;

Joshua Ferrucci, 28, of 3954 Lewis Road in Ballston Spa, arrested on Jan. 22;

Nicholas Warner, 21, of 128 Monmouth Way in Clifton Park, arrested on Jan. 26;

William Robison, 23, of 48 Bleeker St., Greenwich, arrested on April 14.

Each of them was charged with three counts each of third-degree burglary.